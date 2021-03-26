Spain Mobilises 40,000 Extra Police To Monitor Travel Over The Weekend.

The general director of the Guardia Civil, María Gámez, has affirmed that she is going to make 40,000 officers available to enforce the mobility limitations over the Easter period.

María Gámez made these statements in Logroño, where she has gone to participate in a tribute ceremony to Lieutenant Colonel, Jesús Gayoso, who died of Covid-19 on March 27, 2020. In addition, she has also closed the LI Special Training Course (ADE ) of the UAR at the headquarters of the Rural Action Unit of the Civil Guard of the Riojan capital.

-- Advertisement --



In her speech to the media, the general director of the Civil Guard repeated the words that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska said yesterday, March 25, regarding the measures prepared for Easter- the State security forces will be ensuring security and enforcing the mobility limitations imposed by this pandemic.

During Holy Week, Andalucía has almost fifty municipalities confined to their perimeters because they exceed the cumulative incidence of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Of these, 14 have a rate higher than 1,000 cases and the Board could decree the closure of all non-essential activities throughout the day, from Friday, March 26 to Saturday, April 3.

The Junta de Andalucía recently extended the restrictions on mobility, capacity and commercial and hospitality hours from 00:00 hours on Friday, March 26, until 00:00 on Saturday, April 3.

The current restrictions prevent travel between the Andalucían provinces and establish the closure of shops and hotels at 10:30 p.m. in all municipalities. The curfew is set between 23:00 and 06:00 with meetings limited to six people in the private and public areas, as long as they are outdoors.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Mobilises 40,000 Extra Police To Monitor Travel Over The Weekend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.