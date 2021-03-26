South Devon Care Home Workers Arrested Over Covid Outbreak Suspicion

SOUTH DEVON Care Home Workers Arrested On Suspicion Of Wilful Neglect Over Covid Outbreak



Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested two members of staff from a South Devon care home, on suspicion of wilful neglect over a deadly Covid-19 outbreak that is believed to have caused multiple deaths.

The Holmesley Care Home in Sidford, South Devon, has reported nine fatalities over the past month, all believed to be Covid-related deaths, and a 30-year-man and a 57-year-old woman have now been arrested.

The force is leading a multi-agency response in order to safeguard residents in the home, but says that no more arrests are expected, although the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans, of Devon And Cornwall Police had previously said, “I’ve no doubt there will be a concern in the community regarding this incident, and we are doing everything possible to help those bereaved families, while also working with partners to communicate to those with relatives remaining within the home”.

He continued, “This is a complex investigation involving ourselves and multi-agency partners, with the safeguarding of residents at its core. There is significant work underway to understand the current situation and progress the investigation as quickly as possible, while maintaining the safety of care home residents, staff, police officers and partner agency staff”.

A “significant number” of residents and staff had also tested positive for coronavirus, while ten other residents, and one member of staff have also required treatment in hospital.

Holmesley Care Home had issued a statement back on March 15, confirming that five residents had died and that it was dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the care home said, “The vast majority of our residents and our staff team have received their first dose of the vaccine and we hope this may have helped prevent an even worse situation”.

