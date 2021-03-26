Some guidelines to epilepsy

A DOG with epilepsy can enjoy a remarkable quality of life if given proper veterinary treatment.

For this, it is important that some guidelines are followed.

Complete the clinical diagnostic protocol. Do all the tests to rule out other pathologies that can cause seizures. Administer the appropriate medication. Carry out medical check-ups every six months. Stay calm during an epileptic seizure of your dog. Remember to videotape the attacks. The videos to see how the attacks happen provide the veterinarian with a lot of information. Avoid stressful situations for the animal, which may put it in danger.

In the attached QR code you have an informative video about canine epilepsy.

