Some guidelines to epilepsy

A DOG with epilepsy can enjoy a remarkable quality of life if given proper veterinary treatment.
For this, it is important that some guidelines are followed.
- Complete the clinical diagnostic protocol. Do all the tests to rule out other pathologies that can cause seizures.
- Administer the appropriate medication.
- Carry out medical check-ups every six months.
- Stay calm during an epileptic seizure of your dog. Remember to videotape the attacks. The videos to see how the attacks happen provide the veterinarian with a lot of information.
- Avoid stressful situations for the animal, which may put it in danger.
In the attached QR code you have an informative video about canine epilepsy.
