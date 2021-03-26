Scientists Create Bizarre New Covid Nose Mask To Allow People To Eat ‘Safely’.

Scientists in Mexico have created a new nose-only mask designed for people to protect themselves from Covid-19 while they eat and drink. Like most face masks, the so-called ‘eating mask’ has two straps to fasten behind each ear but covers just the nose.

It is meant to be worn beneath a normal face mask. A Reuters video shows a woman and a man in Mexico using the eating mask while sitting outside to enjoy food and drinks. Each of them takes off a regular mask covering the nose and mouth to reveal the smaller mast inside. The man chews on something with the eating mask on, while the woman sips on a beverage. They engage in a conversation and appear to be relaxed.

-- Advertisement --



Some observers cheered the idea on Twitter, saying it would “reduce transmission,” while others poked fun at its goofy look.

“Hardly a new invention, clowns have been wearing them for years,” one user posted along with a photo of a bright red clown nose. Human cells that give people a sense of smell are a key entry point for coronavirus, making nose coverings important, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Scientists Create Bizarre New Covid Nose Mask To Allow People To Eat ‘Safely’ ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.