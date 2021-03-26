Roquetas, a city-laboratory

Linda Hall
ZOOM MEETING: Gabriel Amat and Jose Juan Rodriguez reveal some of Roquetas’ secrets Photo credit: Roquets town hall

EACH year Valencia University’s Geography and Environment department used to visit Roquetas de Mar

The connection dates back to 2017 when the Valencian investigators concluded that “what is happening in Roquetas occurs nowhere else,” owing to its rapid growth, economic development that has overcome environmental obstacles and an exemplary integration policy.

After last year’s obligatory halt, the university decided to renew this year’s visit, albeit virtually.

Roquetas’ mayor Gabriel Amat and Jose Juan Rodriguez, councillor for Internal Governance, Culture and Sports, recently spoke to students via Zoom explaining the reasons behind the municipality’s transformation.

Amat also commented that the provinces of Valencia and Almeria shared many similarities and difficulties, citing their common problems regarding water.

Rodriguez emphasised the important role and policies of the Municipal Integration Office as well as Roquetas “perfect symbiosis” between agriculture and tourism.


Both Amat and Rodriquez thanked the university for its interest in Roquetas which provided students with a “city-laboratory” that demonstrated how to transform a zone without damaging the environment.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

