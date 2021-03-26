Roquetas, a city-laboratory

EACH year Valencia University’s Geography and Environment department used to visit Roquetas de Mar

The connection dates back to 2017 when the Valencian investigators concluded that “what is happening in Roquetas occurs nowhere else,” owing to its rapid growth, economic development that has overcome environmental obstacles and an exemplary integration policy.

After last year’s obligatory halt, the university decided to renew this year’s visit, albeit virtually.

Roquetas’ mayor Gabriel Amat and Jose Juan Rodriguez, councillor for Internal Governance, Culture and Sports, recently spoke to students via Zoom explaining the reasons behind the municipality’s transformation.

Amat also commented that the provinces of Valencia and Almeria shared many similarities and difficulties, citing their common problems regarding water.

Rodriguez emphasised the important role and policies of the Municipal Integration Office as well as Roquetas “perfect symbiosis” between agriculture and tourism.

Both Amat and Rodriquez thanked the university for its interest in Roquetas which provided students with a “city-laboratory” that demonstrated how to transform a zone without damaging the environment.

