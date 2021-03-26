Replica of Historical Ship Docks in Almeria for Easter

A REPLICA of a historical ship will be docked in Almeria for Easter.

The historical replica, Nao Victoria, will be docked in El Ejido in Almeria. Those who are interested can visit the ship at Puerto Deportivo Almerimar in Almeria town from March 26 until April 4.

The Nao Victoria is a faithful replica of the first ship to circumnavigate the globe between 1519 and 1522.

The port was selected as the first stop for the ship as it embarks upon a Spanish tour this Spring to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the first round the world trip, the greatest sea adventure of all time.

The original vessel and voyage was overseen by Fernáo de Magalháes (Magellan in English) and covered 45,000 miles, lasting between 1519 and 1522.

The journey was financed by Carlos V and began with five vessels. The other four were the San Antonio (120 tons, crew 60), Trinidad (110 tons, crew 55), Santiago (75 tons, crew 32), and Concepcion (90 tons, crew 45). 265 men embarked on the journey, however, only 18 returned alive and the Victoria (85 tons, crew 45) was the only vessel to complete the route. She returned with a hold full of spices, but her sails were in tatters and she was constantly bailing water. The surviving crew were a variety of nationalities.

The voyage was full of drama and mutiny, including three ships being wrecked or scuttled, the abandonment of the voyage from the San Antonio crew, the captaincy of the Victoria changing several times and the captain of the San Antionio being left marooned on the coast.

One of the crew, Antonio Pigafetta, kept detailed journals documenting the events of the voyage which has now provided the story of what happened whilst at sea.

The public can visit the ship between 10 am and 7 pm from March 26 until April 4. With limited numbers permitted on board, it is advisable to book tickets, which are priced at only €3 (£2.56) and can be purchased via this link.

