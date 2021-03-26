Prince Albert II of Monaco Slams Harry For Complaining About Royal Life

PRINCE ALBERT II of Monaco Slams Prince Harry For Complaining About Royal Life in his ‘Inappropriate’ Oprah interview



Speaking to BBC World News, Prince Albert II of Monaco has voiced his opinion on the interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey, branding the TV interview as inappropriate, and offered Harry some advice.

Prince Albert said, “I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, these type of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family. It doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that”.

He continued, “So it did bother me a little bit, I can understand where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kind of discussions”.

The Prince even offered Harry some advice, “I wish him the best but it’s a difficult world out there, and I hope that he can have judgment and wisdom to make the right choices”.

The Oprah interview has met with mixed reactions, with many saying they believe they should have dealt with the issues privately and questioned their shocking claims, while others praised them for sharing their side of the story.

Harry has just announced that he has landed two new jobs in two days, taking up the role of chief impact officer at professional coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp, and also joining the think tank Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder.

