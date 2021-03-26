Priest asks for help for nuns who make Holy Wafers for a living

Priest asks for help for nuns who make Holy Wafers for a living
THE priest of the church of San Marcos in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz has asked for help for a nunnery that makes holy wafers.

Carlos Redondo has made a video to ask citizens to help the Monastery in the town which is experiencing a difficult financial situation.

The nuns make their living by manufacturing holy wafers or hosts and have been unable to provide the service since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic because the equipment they use is broken.

“This convent has been around for a long time and during this time of pandemic, like so many of us, it has experienced economic hardship. This convent lives and survives by making the hosts that become the body of Christ in each Eucharist, but equipment broke just before the pandemic” the priest explained in the video.

He also reminded viewers that the nuns pray for everyone every day and said that they had recently had problems with their lift, meaning that some of the elderly nuns had not been able to come downstairs.


The Brotherhood of Solitude has already announced that they will give all the money they raise at a petition table and that there is an account number available for those who wish to make a donation.

