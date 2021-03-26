POLICE in Malaga have brought down a house selling cocaine and heroin.

Officers from the National Police have brought down a house selling cocaine and heroin in Malaga.

According to reports, police found 39 cocaine and heroin wraps, as well as €2,008 in cash and other items for selling drugs.

-- Advertisement --



The National Police brought down the drug den in a house in the Dos Hermanas neighbourhood in Malaga city. Investigators have arrested the residents of the home, three men from the same family, for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The operation, which was carried out by agents assigned to the investigation group of the West District Police Station of Malaga, began as a result of information that pointed to the sale of drugs in a house in the Dos Hermanas neighbourhood.

A police investigation found buyers visiting the home, while agents reported finding drugs on several clients who left the building.

In a search of the house, the agents discovered drugs and other items for selling them. Police confiscated 28 cocaine wraps, 11 heroin wraps, and €2,008 euros.

Those arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime of drug trafficking have been placed at the disposal of a court in Malaga.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Bring Down Cocaine and Heroin House in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.