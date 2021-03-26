Police Arrest Six After 100Kg Of ‘Immensely Powerful’ Dynamite Discovered In Raids Across Norway.

Police in Norway have recovered more than 100 kilos of dynamite and detained at least six people after a series of raids on homes in the Sorlandet region during an operation that began on Wednesday evening. The operation continued on Friday, March 26, with at least three people remaining in custody.

Specialist bomb squad officers recovered the large stash of dynamite in a house in the community of Tvedestrand overnight. The discovery of the explosives followed separate raids on properties in Arendal and Grimstad – communities located about 250kms southwest of Oslo.

Norway’s Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB) is working with bomb squad officers in the operation. Police are saying little about the operation or the identities of those arrested.

“When there are such large amounts of explosives going astray, which are not stored in a proper way, it is very serious,” Helge Torsvik, the officer in charge of the investigation at Arendal told broadcaster NRK.

The investigation began, police say, when they stopped a car and four people on Wednesday night (March 24) in Arendal. The driver was suspected of driving drunk or being under the influence of drugs.

A weapon was recovered, leading police to search a local property, it was there that they found a small quantity of explosives. They later searched another property in nearby Grimstad and found even more explosives. A full investigation has been launched into the discovery of the haul.

