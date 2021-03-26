PLANS emerge for ‘first of a kind’ purpose-built LGBT+ housing in Manchester.

Plans are afoot to create purpose-built LGBT+ housing for older people in south Manchester. The project has been specifically designed with LGBT+ people aged over 55 years of age in mind, and will be built on Russell Road in Whalley Range. The site was previously home to the Spire Hospital, and is set to include not only housing but also care facilities and catering.

It is expected that over hundred apartments will be built with the aim of providing a ‘safe and vibrant’ community for residents.

-- Advertisement --



Manchester City Council’s lead member for adult health and well-being, Cllr Bev Craig, spoke of the excellent scheme which will be the first to be seen in the country, and explained that “Manchester was proud to be the first place in the country to announce such a scheme so it’s great to see this scheme come to fruition.

“Our ambition came on the back of years of research and engagement with older LGBT people.

“We’ve been working closely with the LGBT Foundation and local people for some time to ensure the site, location, the principles of the scheme, and eventual design principles work – both for the LGBT+ community, but also for the local people in Whalley Range.”

The City Councillor also went on to speak about how LGBT+ people tend to experience greater loneliness as they age and explained that, “We already know LGBT+ people are more likely to be lonely later in life, and as this community is growing, it shows that this Extra Care is not only welcome but absolutely needed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Plans Emerge for ‘First of A Kind’ Purpose-Built LGBT+ Housing in Manchester”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.