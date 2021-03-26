PAUL GASCOIGNE rushed to hospital after Italian I’m A Celeb accident

Former England star Paul Gascoigne, 53, has been rushed to hospital with a suspected dislocated shoulder while filming a challenge for reality TV show Island Of The Famous – Italy’s answer to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! During the challenge, Paul and his fellow islanders had to negotiate an obstacle course in order to win a treat for dinner, which involved scaling a net wall, shooting hoops from a raised platform and racing across the beach.

But it soon became evident that the football star had injured himself, with one of the hosts heard commenting: “What’s happened to Paul, he looks in trouble?”

-- Advertisement --



Paul could be seen holding his injured shoulder and host Massimiliano Rosolino told viewers: “Paul is with the medics but the initial view is that he is not seriously hurt.”

However, Paul didn’t return on set for the rest of the show and it was later revealed that he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Up to this point, Paul seemed to be enjoying his experience on the reality show, which he vowed earlier in the year to win. Speaking to The Sun ahead of the series, which is filmed in Honduras in Central America, the former Newcastle, Spurs, Rangers, and Lazio football legend said:

“I think I will either be out in 24 hours or win it, there won’t be any half measures. I’ve had my problems and I have battled to overcome them, I have always tried to remain the same person. This will be a fantastic challenge but I know it won’t be easy”.

_______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Paul Gascoigne Rushed To Hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.