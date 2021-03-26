OXFORD-ASTRAZENECA coronavirus vaccine is soon to be tested out as a nasal spray.

A new bid to beat the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic scientists are set to test out the effectiveness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine when used as a nasal spray. The trial will be carried out by the University of Oxford and they hope to recruit 30 volunteers who are happy to be tested on.

Volunteers will need to be aged between 18 and 40 years old and they will receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in nasal spray format. This is a change from the current method of vaccination used throughout UK and across the world, which is intramuscular injections.

Dr Meera Madhavan, lead clinical research fellow at the Jenner Institute, explained how the study is a step forwards in the ongoing battle against the virus. Dr Madhavan said that, “This study will help us to understand the safety and side-effects associated with giving the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine by nasal spray.

“It is an important first step towards increasing our range of options for curtailing the spread and impact of Covid-19 globally.”

It is believed that nasal sprays could be a very effective way of inoculating people, one has already been used for flu vaccines. The study is being led by Dr Sandy Douglas and she explained that, “There are a variety of people who will find an intranasal delivery system more appealing, which may mean vaccine uptake is higher in those groups.

“It might also have practical advantages – nasal sprays have been used successfully for other vaccines, for example the flu vaccine used in UK schools.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine to Be Tested as a Nasal Spray".