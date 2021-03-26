North Korea Confirms New Missile Launch

Chris King
North Korea Confirms New Missile Launch. Image: Twitter

NORTH KOREA Confirms New Missile Launch On Thursday amid escalating tensions with the US

Korean state news outlet KCNA has confirmed today, Friday 26, that North Korea had fired a “newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile” on Thursday, after President Biden had warned there would be “responses” if Kim Jong-un allows such activity to continue.

On Thursday, Joe Biden told reporters, “We’re consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly”.

A spokesman for the State Department told Reuters, “These launches violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and threaten the region and the broader international community”.

The move sparks more instability in the region, with this projectile reported by Japan’s defence ministry as not falling within Japanese territory, stressing, “It has not fallen within Japanese territory and is not believed to have come down within Japan’s exclusive economic zone”.

According to KCNA, the latest missile had been enhanced to contain a 2.5 ton warhead, and hit a target approximately 373 miles off North Korea’s east coast, with Japan and South Korea’s authorities estimating the projectile travelled about 260-280 miles.


Ri Pyong Chol, the top expert supervising the drill, is reported by KCNA as hailing the new missile as a way to improve the country’s deterrence, purportedly saying, “The development of this weapon system is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats”.

Japan’s coastguard had issued a warning to vessels, stating, “Japan Sea, the East China Sea and North Pacific, Japan. Object potentially ballistic missile launched from North Korea”.

