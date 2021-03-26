Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies Attempting to Cross US Border

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl has died whilst attempting to cross the US border with her mother and brother.

According to US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), a nine-year-old girl of Mexican nationality has died whilst attempting to cross the Rio Grande River into the US on Saturday, March 20. She was with her Guatemalan mother and three-year-old brother.

Eagle Pass Border Patrol Agents, Texas, first detected the three migrants attempting the crossing after bystanders reported spotting them stranded on an island on the Mexican side of the river, CBP reported to Newsweek on Friday.

When agents initially assisted the three to the shore and began administering first aid, they were all unresponsive. The younger child and mother eventually regained consciousness, but the nine-year-old girl was transferred for care under the Eagle Pass Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services.

“After lifesaving efforts, the agents revived the mother and the three-year-old son. However, despite efforts by the Border Patrol Agents and Eagle Pass Emergency Medical Services, the 9-year-old daughter did not regain consciousness and was later pronounced deceased,” CBP told Newsweek.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this small child,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II added in a statement on March 25.

“During these hard times our agents remain resilient, and I am extremely proud of their efforts to preserve human life.”

CBP also said that since the beginning of the fiscal year 2021, beginning on October 1, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued more than 500 migrants trying to illegally enter the US. There have been around 80 deaths from then until February.

Figures from the CBP report that the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border increased by 63% in February.

