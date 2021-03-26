News in brief – Costa Blanca North

Fort saved CAMPELLO councillors voted unanimously to compulsorily purchase a private plot of land that contains the partially-bulldozed remains of an Iberian fort. The owners, acquitted by the courts of a deliberate heritage offence, wanted to sell the land, asking €250,000 for the “highly relevant” Fourth Century BC site.

Sweet deal VILLAJOYOSA-BASED Chocolates Valor, whose products are already present in 60 countries, has bought up Imperial, Portugal’s largest manufacturer which supplies Mercadona’s 99 per cent dark chocolate. This is Valor’s latest acquisition after buying the Ateca factory in Zaragoza that makes the popular Huesitos and Tokke bars.

July plans ONDARA’S week of fiestas in honour of Sant Jaume in July will be safety-conscious with celebrations that can be held inside municipal installations, including the bullring, where capacity can be controlled. Although there will be bullfights, there will be no bull-running or other events held in the streets.

-- Advertisement --



Better water THE Diputacion provincial council is spending a total of €1.3 million on providing a water purifying plant for Relleu and an additional water deposit for Tarbena. This will provide Relleu with better-quality water and guaranteed the supply for Tarbena which habitually suffers cuts when the summer population increases.

On schedule INFRASTRUCTURE improvements continue against the clock in Benidorm’s “British Zone” in the Rincon de Loix, including Calle Mallorca, Calle Ibiza, Calle Cuenca and Calle Jaen. Work is scheduled to finish in time for the hoped-for arrival of British tourists on May 17, the Public Works department announced.

Bottom line THREE employees from Ferrovial, the multinational that cleans Javea’s beaches removed thousands of wet wipes deposited along the coast during recent storms. Despite repeated campaigns asking residents and visitors not to throw these down the lavatory, they continue to reach the river and beaches after clogging the sewers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “News in brief – Costa Blanca North.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.