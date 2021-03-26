Nerja Approves Regulation Over Sewage Treatment Plant

NERJA has approved a regulation over its sewage treatment plant.

The move has seen Nerja council approve a regulation over its sewage treatment plant.

The proposal over taxation of the sewage treatment plant was presented by the mayor, Jose Alberto Armijo, the Councilor for the Economy and Finance, Angela Diaz, and the spokesperson for the Partido Popular (PP), Gema Garcia, and was voted in during a council meeting.

-- Advertisement --



During her speech, Councillor Diaz said the regulation was important for opening Nerja’s wastewater treatment Plant.

She said: “Complying with current legislation regarding the provision of this sewerage and purification service, and as in our case it will be provided through a mixed economy company, the economic consideration has to be put down as a public benefit that is not taxable.”

The news comes after it emerged Nerja will avoid a €7 million bill for its wastewater Plant.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition has committed to withdrawing from its agreement the clause that obliges Nerja to pay more than €7 million to hand over the wastewater treatment plant to the council.

Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, announced the news after a meeting with the General Director of Water, Teodoro Estrela, as well as first deputy mayor, Francisco Arce, the Chief of Infrastructure Service, Antonio Dorado, and the Ministry technician, Manuel Garrido.

The mayor has reported the council had voted to request the Water Directorate reconsider the first draft of the agreement, deleting the clause requiring Nerja to pay.

He said: “the Ministry had never told us about this rate, which if it had been applied would have a very significant negative impact on the pockets of the people of Nerja.”

He added: “We understand that the principle of charging, which the Ministry intended to apply, is for new infrastructures, but not ones like ours which has been in development for years and is about to be delivered.”

For his part, the General Director of Water, Teodoro Estrela, has promised to withdraw the clause from the draft agreement and send it to Nerja Council as well as putting the plan forward in the ministry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nerja Approves Regulation Over Sewage Treatment Plant”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.