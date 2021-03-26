MUSLIM protesters at UK school for a second day in a row after teacher showed students a picture of Prophet Mohammed.

An RE teacher at Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire is allegedly under police protection at his home after dozens of Muslim protesters turned up at the school for the second day running. The headteacher made a last-minute decision on Friday morning, March 26 to close the school and run online classes for the students instead after more than 50 people, believed to be parents of the pupils and members of local mosques, turned up at the gates this morning.

The teacher, in his late 20s, caused outrage when he showed cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to his students and has since been suspended; some three quarters of the children attending the school are from ethnic minorities.

-- Advertisement --



Mohammed Hussain of the ‘Purpose of Life’ group said: “His name was already available in Internet posts and it was going around.

“I didn’t make public his name first. It was not our intention to cause any danger to him. In fact we asked for only peaceful protest. We don’t want people breaking the law. But we do feel that if this had been something that offended the LGBT community or something that was anti-Semitic, he would’ve been sacked on the spot.

“His resignation should be forthcoming immediately. He has insulted two billion Muslims on the planet. We cannot stand for that. We have to make our voices heard on it.”

The Yorkshire teacher has reportedly received death threats for showing the cartoons to students while teaching them about religious blasphemy. Although the exact nature of the drawings is unknown, one parent claimed that they were the ‘French’ cartoons, referring to the 2012 Charlie Hebdo publication which resulted in the murder of 12 people in Paris.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Muslim Protesters At UK School For A Second Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.