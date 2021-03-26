Motril to Renew More Than 8,000 Lights Following Funding

MOTRIL Council has announced it will renew more than 8,000 lights following funding from the EU.

The council said it will renew more than 8,000 lights around Motril after receiving EU funding.

It announced it will replace lights at its sports facilities, including at the Municipal Athletics Stadium, football fields in Pantalon, Cerrillo and Varadero, and the Santa Adela Sports Track.

The move comes after Motril received more than €2 million in funding from the EU. The cost of replacing the lights comes to €2,611,501.53, according to the council, with the EU funding €2,089,201.22.

The Mayor of Motril, Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro, said: “It will allow us to carry out a progressive and large-scale action on the entire public lighting system of the municipality.”

She added the lighting “will improve and, at the same time, will dramatically reduce the energy consumption of the town.”

The mayor congratulated the Maintenance Area and its deputy mayor, Debora Juarez Castillo, for their work in renewing the lighting.

She said the grant meant Motril can “act and make very important changes in relation to the current deficiencies of public lighting, giving a totally different image of the town and its suburbs.”

