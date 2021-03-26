MIT-Based Scooter Company Hits The Costa Del Sol

MIT-BASED scooter company hits the streets of the Costa del Sol

Superpedestrian, a company founded at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has landed in the capital of the Costa del Sol with an initial fleet of 300 electric scooters as the first rental company of its kind authorised by Malaga City Council.

According to the details provided by Superpedestrian, all the scooters are equipped “with innovative technology that make them the ideal vehicle for urban mobility and specially adapted to the peculiarities of each city.” And this includes the Vehicle Intelligence System (VIS) control system, whose diagnostic and protection technology constantly monitors the entire vehicle and solves any type of anomaly in real time, avoiding electrical or mechanical breakdowns and minimizing potential risks for the driver and the vehicle.

One of the main reasons the City Council chose this company was that its advanced technology can “guarantee absolute compliance with the highway code” as well as ensuring compliance “with the driving ban in the historic centre of Malaga.”

“We have total control over what happens on the scooter,” says Assaf Biderman, founder and CEO of Superpedestrian.

Superpedestrian is already well established in several countries in North America and Europe, and has recently deployed 1,000 scooters in cities such as Rome. The company prides itself on being “the best scooter on the market” with devices that can travel up to 98 kilometres on a single charge.

