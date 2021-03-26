MILLIONS in Social Security fraud uncovered in Spain’s Malaga

The National Police in Malaga, in collaboration with the General Treasury of Social Security, have uncovered some €6,384,000 in Social Security fraud in the region across several different sectors, including hospitality, real estate, construction, maintenance and IT. The operation was launched back in February 2020 when the Treasury notified officials of major irregularities in the administration of different companies located in Malaga, Estepona and Fuengirola.

According to a statement from the National Police, the employers of the investigated companies failed to pay their own social security and that of their employees, thus increasing their own profit margins but severely denting the coiffeurs of the General Treasury of Social Security.

One of the examples of the fraud given by the National Police to Spanish daily Malagahoy was a restaurant which the proprietor handed over to his two sons on his retirement. The new owners continued to expand their empire by opening tapas bars, restaurants, churrerías and clothing stores while continuing to run up debt. Staff continuously moved between the different establishments, with some registered at up to six different locations, making it very difficult for the Treasury to establish who owed money. They racked up a total of €1,224,000 in Social Security debt.

