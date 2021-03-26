Man mows down seven people deliberately after losing custody of children

MAN deliberately mows down clients at two restaurant terraces in Guadalajara because he lost custody of his children.

At least seven people were injured, of which two suffered broken bones although none were in a serious condition.

The events took place at around 2.46pm on Friday, March 26, when a Seat Alhambra crashed into tables and chairs on the pavement terraces of two bars in Calle Real and Calle San Cleto, in the centre of Yunquera de Henares in Guadalajara. Another person was run over in Calle El Santo.

The driver said that he had done it on purpose out of desperation having lost custody of his children.

Guardia Civil, paramedics and an emergency doctor attended the scene.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the man, Mohammadi HB, who lives in the neighbouring town of Humanes de Mohernando and has no prior record, has since been detained.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and he told the officers he had acted out of desperation due to the loss of custody of his children.

