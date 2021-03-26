Man Cut the Ears of His Three Dogs for “Aesthetic Reasons”

A MAN has been investigated by the Guardia Civil after he cut the ears of his three dogs for “aesthetic reasons”.

A 67-year-old man living in Nijar in Spain’s Almeria has been investigated by the Guardia Civil after they spotted him with three dogs all of which had had their ears cut. The man has been investigated for possible animal abuse after having aesthetically modified his pets, which is forbidden in Spain.

The Guardia Civil arrested the man after they spotted that he had mutilated his three dogs. It has been illegal to cut the vocal cords, ears or tails of animals for aesthetic reasons since February 2018. It is also prohibited to remove teeth and nails solely for aesthetic reasons too.

Andalucia has also had a law in place which protects animals from mutilation since 2003.

The man was spotted out with his dogs by agents in Nijar’s Paraje Los Majanos. He was seen to have three dogs with him which had sadly had their ears cut off. It was also recognised that two of them could possibly be dangerous breeds, and they were not muzzled and also not on a lead.

It was found that two of the dogs were Dogo Argentino dogs, which are considered as potentially dangerous, while the third was a Cane Corso breed (Italian Mastiff). The owner was found to be lacking the required licenses for the dogs too.

