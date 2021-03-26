Man Arrested In Barcelona After Drugging A Waitress To Rob The Bar

MAN Arrested In Barcelona After Drugging A Waitress To Steal The Contents Of Her Till



The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a man at l’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, at midday, today (Friday 26), who was wanted for allegedly drugging a waitress and stealing the contents of her bar’s till on March 17.

The Catalan police explained to Europa Press, that the arrest occurred after an off-duty urban guard had recognized the alleged perpetrator of the robbery and notified Mossos d’Esquadra officers in the Sants neighborhood of Barcelona.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained the suspect, taking him to the police station “to confirm that he was the person they were looking for”, where he was formally identified, and charged.

The original incident had occurred on March 17 in a bar in Barcelona’s Zona Franca, where the suspect entered the bar, asked the waitress for a drink, and when the waitress was not looking, he threw a narcotic substance into her drink, and after a few minutes, the waitress fainted, which is when the thief stole the contents of her till.

The same individual is known to have committed a similar robbery in a bar in Mislata, Valencia, when he took advantage of the fact that the waiter was absent from the bar for a moment to pour a substance into his drink, with the waiter recalling, “I drank the Coca-Cola and I don’t remember anything else. He took the change, the box, and a bag, about €1000″, as reported by malagahoy.es.

