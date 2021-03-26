Málaga To Have A New Health Centre In The El Palo District

MÁLAGA To Have A New Health Centre Constructed In The El Palo District



Patricia Navarro, the local representative of the Junta de Andalucía in Málaga, in a press conference, has announced that the primary care services provided in El Palo will be transferred, on a temporary basis, to the old Echevarría Law School, with the aim of constructing a new High School Resolution (CARE) and health centre in this district.

Ms Navarro thanked the University of Málaga for providing this space “which finally makes it possible to unblock the problem of moving the centre, since the lack of available land made it unviable”.

She continued, “The possibility of providing health care in the university building will allow us to solve the planning of this work, since while the construction of the CARE of El Palo lasts, the university facilities will house the current consultations, which may even be extended between three and five more”.

With this in mind, Ms Navarro has confirmed that from this moment the project to construct the new sanitary infrastructures in El Palo is reactivated, “in a highly-populated neighborhood that has had a deficient primary care service for decades”, which is why, she pointed out, that “progress in this action is of vital importance for this Government, with the aim of decongesting the CARE of Muelle Heredia and the emergency hospital services”.

Likewise, she specified that the future health centre, which has a budget of €340,000 this year, has a total estimated investment of €12m, an amount that it has been stressed “must be specified with the development of the new Functional Plan adapted to the current space, and that could be paid for by European Funds”.

“For this reason, we are going to work with all the diligence that this planning requires, since if these specific funds are used, the project would have to be executed in two years”, she added.

Finally, Ms Navarro explained that the future health centre of El Palo will be able to offer a much bigger portfolio of services than the current health centre, because it will not only offer primary and emergency care, but will also increase its offer of specialties and include diagnostic tests, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

