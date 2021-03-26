MÁLAGA PORT’S Aula Del Mar Hopes To Raise €500,000 Funding To Secure Its Survival



Aula del Mar, the marine education centre in Málaga Port is reported to be in a critical financial situation after a year with barely any activity due to the pandemic, and the management has said that it urgently needs a cash injection of at least €500,000, or it will have to close down.

The management has asked different institutions in Malaga to possibly provide the funds between them, if, for example, the Junta de Andalucía, Málaga town hall, and the provincial government, were to do so jointly, then it would work out costing each entity a little over €160,000 each.

The Aula del Mar is also reported to have a debt with the Junta de Andalucía, because it has not been able to pay the €4,000-a-month rent on its El Palmeral de las Sorpresas premises.

The management says that the ideal situation would be an agreement and a commitment from the authorities to a long-term collaboration, and that they don’t just want money to tide them over for one year, in order to be able to provide stability, and to enable the centre to dedicate itself to the task of research and environmental education.

They are hopeful, despite the financial problems, that a solution can be found, as their cause seems to have support from the public, with a ‘Save the Aula del Mar’ petition already having been signed by over 3,000 people, and nearly 200 institutions, in just a few days, as reported by surinenglish.com.

