MADRID extends mobility restrictions on two health areas and six towns ahead of Easter

The Community of Madrid has announced its intention to extend the coronavirus mobility restrictions to two new health areas and six towns due to an increase in Covid infections in recent days. The areas affected are:

The basic health areas of Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo, both in the Vicálvaro district of Madrid capital

The towns of Paracuellos de Jarama, Villanueva de la Cañada, Navas del Rey, Santos de la Humosa, Torrejón de Velasco and Chapineria.

The new perimeter closures will come into force on Monday, March 29 and remain in place until at least April 12, as all of the above areas have reached a cumulative incidence rate of more than 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

-- Advertisement --



The Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, pointed out on Friday, March 26 that there is a “slight upward trend” in the accumulated incidence rate.

“The holiday periods are complex for the management of the virus and if we have to take new measures to control it, we will do so,” he warned.

Perimeter closures are established in Madrid from this Friday, March 26 until Friday, April 9, and a curfew of 11pm to 6am is in place. Bars and restaurants can remain open until 11pm but must receive their last customers no later than 10pm.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Extends Mobility Restrictions Ahead Of Easter”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.