Lions share for Arboleas Food Bank

By
Linda Hall
-
0
PLEDGING SUPPORT: Chris and Ceri Norman present Vera Lions’ donation to the Arboleas Community Food Bank volunteers Photo credit: David Elliott-Binns

VERA AND DISTRICT LIONS CLUB made a cash donation and offered future support to the newly-established Arboleas Community Food Bank.

This is included in their programme of ongoing support for many Food Banks across their area that has intensified since the start of the pandemic, with donations totalling close to €8,000 so far.

The Arboleas Food Bank opened on March 5 this year, bringing together several local organisations that have previously worked to alleviate food poverty in the community.

Sol Yoga Centre and the AFA charity shop previously worked with Cecilia Molino Verdu at the Farmacia to provide much-needed provisions for local people in need.

Working with the town hall, the volunteers have created the Arboleas Community Food Bank, with a dedicated space at the municipally-owned Guadalinfo building in Calle Huelva (behind and above the Policia Local).

Chris and Ceri Norman of Vera and District Lions recently visited the Food Bank and presented the Sol Yoga Centre volunteers with a cash donation, pledging their future support.


Chris, as Vice-President of the Vera Lions, said: “We appreciate the work being done by local Food Banks at a time of great financial hardship. We felt it was important to support this new venture which complements the work we have done as a club to help other Food Banks across our area.”

Details of how to help the new organisation can be found on the Arboleas Community Food Bank’s Facebook page.

Food donations can also be dropped into the collection boxes at the Guadalinfo Building, the town hall, Farmacia and the Arboleas Coviran supermarket.


Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

