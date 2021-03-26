Liam Gallagher and Duran Duran to Headline Isle of Wight Festival

IT HAS been announced that Liam Gallagher and Duran Duran are set to headline the Isle of Wight Festival.

They will be joined by special guests including Sam Fender.

Festival promoter John Giddings said organisers had been “watching and learning” from the festivals taking place before Isle of Wight, and would continue to work with “all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone is kept safe.”

The news comes after the acts for this year’s Marenostrum Festival in Fuengirola were announced.

The Marenostrum festival in Fuengirola will this year host almost 30 acts, with the full line up now announced.

Beginning in June with Ara Malikian on Friday June 4, the festival will include many famous Spanish or Latino artists.

Organised by Fuengirola Council, the concerts will take place in the surroundings of Castle Sohail or a stage on the beach front.

The concerts also ran last year and according to Mayor Ana Mula “thanks to important and conscientious security measures, last year turned out to be a success and a demonstration that cultural events, in times of the Covid pandemic, can be safe.”

Created in 2016, the Marenostrum Festival will this year edition will offer more than 50 musical concerts, making the festival an annual event for both locals and tourists.

