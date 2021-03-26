Let it flow

IT’S been a great week; I haven’t stopped. I realise that being busy with things we love to do is uplifting, as long as we remember to take a break. They say a change is as good as a rest, but sometimes rest is what we need.

Many of us however feel guilty when doing nothing, so when we do have time to spare we feel obligated to do ‘something’. Curiously this conversation has come up several times over the past few weeks.

With so many things possible along the Costa del Sol, particularly when the weather is good, we feel we should be a part of it. This can be collaborating for example with beach clean ups, walking homeless dogs, visiting the elderly, the zoo, friends, family, playing tennis, paddle, cycling, wind or kite surfing, eating out at restaurants, going for a walk or a hike, doing the washing up; the list goes on.

However simply lying on the sofa watching TV with nibbles should also be on the list.

There’s a lot to be said for doing nothing, now and then. In fact it’s highly recommended. Meditation or a variation thereof is certainly a great way to start the day.

To take time to separate ourselves from the mindless chatter of things to be done during the day and purposefully intending to be at the right place, at the right time for everything to turn out just right, works wonders.

All too often we work too hard not just at work, but also at having fun and relaxing. Particularly now with social media having us transfixed and hooked in a boundless competition of posts and likes, morning, noon and night, whether for business or social gain, life can become exhausting.

Sometimes we just need to rest and if we do it with the right frame of mind, it won’t mean we’re wasting time or have to feel guilty about it.

It would also seem that people have a sense that they shouldn’t be visibly happy at this time, due to the restrictions and severity of ‘the situation.’ Others feel guilty to spend time on themselves instead of 100 per cent dedication to their children.

Feeling good with oneself is paramount, so including ourselves in the equation of important things ‘to do’, or ‘not to do’ as the case may be, is equally vital. Life moves on and we are fortunate enough to be able to move with it, but to make the most of it does require a certain amount of faith: in nature, in the powers that be and in ourselves.

Taking time to pamper oneself, take a break from the kids or just lie on the sofa all weekend are perhaps the very best things we can do. When we’re relaxed and rested, when we switch off the worry and turn on the joy and go with an optimistic flow, things really start to go in the direction we want them to.

Let me know how it goes?

