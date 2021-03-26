GOVERNMENT aid for Malaga pensioners and the unemployed to help toward the upkeep of their homes

Malaga City Council has given the green light to an aid package for the region’s pensioners and unemployed with the aim of supporting them with the maintenance and upkeep of their homes. The total package is worth €1.4 million and will be given as a €200 annual payment, helping some 7,000 families.

The Local Government Board approved the plan on Friday, March 26 and the Plenary session in April will see the beginning of a call for applicants for the aid. In order to be eligible for the financial help, Malaga residents must own their own home, be registered in the city, be up-to-date with their taxes and not earn more than €960.33 per home per month.

In other news, as Holy Week begins, the Local Government Board has approved certain exemptions for the celebration of different concerts in Malaga over Easter. This Sunday, March 28, the Concert of Processional Marches organized by the Brotherhood of Humility, takes place in the Plaza del Santuario de la Victoria from between 6 and 7pm. On Holy Thursday, a Holy Week Concert organized by the San Lorenzo Mártir Music Group will take place in the Plaza del Pericón from 11am to 2pm. Lastly, on Good Friday, the Holy Week Concert of the Brotherhood of Descent will be celebrated at the brotherhood house from 11am.

