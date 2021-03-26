Germany Adds France, Austria, Denmark And Czech Republic To High-Risk Travel List.

Germany has issued Covid-19 travel warnings for a number of European countries, including neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Germany said it is implementing the commonly agreed EU “traffic lights” approach to travel restrictions, which applies to EU and EEA countries. Risk areas are defined as ‘virus variant area’, ‘high incidence area’, or ‘risk area’ by the Robert Koch Institute.

The entry rule is based on the country from which the traveller is coming from, and not on nationality.

Travellers from ‘new variant areas’ and ‘high incidence’ areas are subject to stricter rules. Anyone who has been in one of these areas in the 10 days before entry is obliged to provide proof of a negative test result or corresponding medical certificate, upon entry. The test should be carried no earlier than 48 hours before entry.

If travelling by a carrier, proof must also be presented to the carrier before departure. Proof may also be required during checks by the Federal Police. If the traveller can’t obtain proof in the ‘new variant area’ or ‘high incidence area’ of origin, carriers may perform or arrange for pre-departure testing and, in the case of a negative test, provide transportation. This testing (nasopharyngeal swab) by the carrier must take place no earlier than 12 hours before departure in the case of entry from a virus variant area.

The proof of a negative test result, or corresponding medical certificate, must be provided on paper or in an electronic document, in German, English or French.

From 28 March, it has been announced that all travellers wishing to enter Germany by plane will be subject to the requirement for a pre-departure negative PCR test. The test must be taken within 48 hours prior to arrival.

