Gatwick Airport And The O2 Arena Become Covid Test Providers.

Covid-19 test provider Collinson has announced it is expanding its operations with the launch of a drive-through testing facility in APH’s long-stay car park located near Gatwick airport. The company said it will also increase testing capabilities with in-terminal facilities at Luton airport next month, adding to its existing drive-through offering.

This follows the announcement last week of the drive-through and walk-in centres at the O2 Arena’s car park. Collinson already has testing operations supporting all major hubs in England including Heathrow, Manchester, Stansted, London City and East Midlands airports.

David Evans, joint chief executive at Collinson, said: “Our ongoing work with the aviation and travel industry, coupled with our investment in creating the most flexible, convenient testing processes for passengers coming in and out of the UK, goes hand in hand with our commitment to helping the travel industry recover.

“We know that airport testing will be at the heart of this and offers the best way to get passengers back in the air safely.

“Travel testing is key to a successful summer for both consumers and the industry and we hope that in expanding the testing operations we already have in place, we will confidently meet the expected surge in demand once travel restrictions are lifted.”

Nick Caunter, managing director of Airport Parking and Hotels (APH), added: “With many people in the UK looking to go abroad this summer just as soon as restrictions are eased, we are delighted our partnership with Collinson will provide convenient testing capabilities near Gatwick airport.”

