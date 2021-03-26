French Teachers Threaten Strike Action Over Lack Of Covid Protection.

French primary school teachers have called for a strike in Paris over what it says is the government’s failure to protect staff and pupils from a third wave of coronavirus infections spreading through the country, said a spokesman for the main trade union representing them.

The government has prided itself on keeping schools open during most of the epidemic, while some neighbouring countries have closed theirs for months at a time, but it is coming under mounting pressure to close schools again as cases surge.

The latest government data, published on 19 March, showed 15,484 schoolchildren tested positive for coronavirus in the preceding week, the equivalent of 0.13 per cent of all pupils.

On Tuesday President Macron announced France would speed up its vaccine campaign with the opening of huge vaccine centres at the beginning of April saying teachers could be vaccinated by mid or end of April.

However, primary school teachers continue to question the government’s determination to keep schools open. France’s minister for education has said that the government will endeavour to keep schools open across the country and hopes that end-of-year exams will go ahead- he insisted that there will not be a repeat of the 2020 Covid closures.

