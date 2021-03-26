Five Injured in Orgiva Car Accident

FIVE people have been injured following a car accident in Orgiva.

According to reports, five people were injured in the Orgiva car accident.

The accident took place in Orgiva next to the tunnel on the A-348 before witnesses called the emergency services.

The Guardia Civil and an ambulance, as well as officers from the Local Police, came out to the scene. Two of the injured occupants of the cars involved in the car crash were taken to the General Hospital in Granada (PTS) and the other three to Hospital Santa Ana in Motril.

Traffic on the road was stopped while the two cars involved in the crash were removed.

One of those injured is a Delegate for Education for the Junta, Ana Berrocal, who was returning with members of her team from a meeting. The politician was among those transferred to the ICU in Granada.

The news come after a 28-year-old man died following a car crash in Marbella.

The Marbella crash, which reportedly took place between a motorcycle and a car, has left a 28-year-old man dead.

According to reports, the accident saw the two vehicles involved in the collision catch light after the crash took place at kilometre 174 of the A-7.

According to the Andalucia 112 Emergency service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Administration Public and Interior of the Board, a 28-year-old young man died yesterday at around 8.30pm after a traffic accident between a motorcycle and a car on the A-7 highway as it passes through Marbella.

Members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and fire services from Marbella and San Pedro travelled to the scene.

According to sources, the accident took place after a female motorist entered the road in San Pedro at junction 174 and drove in the wrong direction, apparently colliding with the man who died.

