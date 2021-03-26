FIVE dead as eight tornadoes tear through Alabama, with locals fearing the worst is yet to come.

Some 50 million people remain under severe weather watch in the south of the United States as eight “violent” tornadoes have already devastated Alabama and killed five people, three tragically from the same family, on Thursday, March 25. A string of deadly twisters form this weather ‘super cell’ which has been raging across the Deep South, causing injury to countless people, damaging buildings and knocking out power.

Sheriff Matthew Wade of Calhoun County, where the deaths were reported, said that the deadly twister struck in a remote area, otherwise the death toll could be much higher.

‘Tonight, five people lost their lives and for those families, it will never be the same,’ Sheriff Wade said at an evening briefing.

‘Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers go to the families, and we are going to do our best to let them know we love them.’

John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, said that as many as eight powerful tornadoes may have already hit the area, with the ongoing torrential weather severely hampering rescue efforts.

‘Thinking of everyone in Alabama and all of those impacted by the severe weather across the South tonight. My prayers are with the grieving families. Please stay safe,’ US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.

