ELEPHANTS feared dead after Brit soldiers start cooking fire in Kenya and thousands of acres of scrubland start to burn.

An investigation has been launched by the British Army after UK soldiers were reported to have started a cooking fire which is believed to have killed four elephants. A fire started a week before this possibly claimed the life of a young elephant calf too.

The investigation was confirmed after fires raged across 8000 acres in the training area located in Lolldaiga. The attempt is on to suppress the fire as hundreds of UK troops were deployed to fight the blaze. Both Kenyan and British Army helicopters have also been seen fighting the fire with tons of water from the air.

-- Advertisement --



It is believed that four elephants tragically died on Wednesday due to the fire as they were trapped in an area with an electric fence, which according to local reports had been set up to keep the elephants safe and away from areas where British troops were training.

It is also believed that only last week soldiers managed to kill a baby elephant during a separate fire, and one soldier took to Snapchat to speak about the blaze. The soldier posted on Snapchat and said, ‘Two months in Kenya later and we’ve only got eight days left. Been good, caused a fire, killed an elephant and feel terrible about it but hey-ho, when in Rome.’

The army is now on standby in case locals from the area need to be evacuated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elephants Feared Dead after Brit Soldiers Start Cooking Fire in Kenya”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.