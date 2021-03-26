Dutch Holidaymakers Get Ready for Greek Island Trip as Part of a Government Test

DUTCH HOLIDAYMAKERS get ready for Greek Island trip as part of a new government Covid safe holiday test.

Dutch travel firm Sunweb is set to take nearly 200 Dutch holidaymakers away to the idyllic Greek island of Rhodes for an eight-day holiday, in a bid to test out Covid safe holidays during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The lucky travellers will get an eight-day holiday in Greece for only €399 as part of the government backed coronavirus test. So far around 25,000 people have registered their interest.

The holiday will have a few differences from normal though as guests will have exclusive use of a Rhode’s hotel along with the restaurants and swimming pools. Although guests will not be allowed to go on the beach at all during the holiday.

On returning from the trip guests will have to quarantine for possibly 10 days too. Corina Gouderjaan, aged 51, is happy with the holiday restrictions though and has applied to be in the running for one of the few tickets.

She explained RTL Nieuws why she is happy to take the risk, she said, “First I got corona and got very sick. Then I lost my job. So now what? I’m looking forward to doing absolutely nothing at a resort and recovering from this turbulent year.”

