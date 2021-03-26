Dragons Den Star Owned Jessops Becomes Latest Victim Of High Street Bloodbath

Dragons Den Star Owned Jessops Has Become The Latest Victim Of The High Street Bloodbath.

Camera retailer Jessops, owned by Peter Jones of Dragon’s Den fame, has filed a notice appointing an administrator after being hit hard by the lockdown restrictions. Acquired by Jones’ PJ Investment Group in 2013, the company currently employs 120 staff and operates 17 stores.

Jones is said to be hiring bankruptcy expert, FRP, and is considering a restructuring process for the company’s Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to protect its long-term future. All stores, including the Jessops flagship store Birmingham And LondonOxford Street, are currently closed until April 12 due to the forced closure of non-essential shops.

This latest bad news for Britains high streets comes just two days after John Lewis announced the closure of eight stores and the loss of hundreds of jobs. An MP said the move was “catastrophic” for the future of High Street, but business leaders admitted that they were “shell shocked” by the move that endangered the employment of more than 1,400 people.

A spokesman for this business said: “Undoubtedly, this includes further growth of Jessops’ digital products, including considering opportunities to partner with other retailers to continue Jessops’ high street presence.

