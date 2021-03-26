DAVID TENNANT set to front gritty new crime drama Inside Man.

David Tennant is set to front the new show, Inside Man for the BBC, and the former Doctor Who star will be joined by Lydia West from It’s a Sin. The gritty new show will be written by Steven Moffat and will share the story of a death row inmate, an English vicar and an abducted teacher.

The show which will begin filming later this year will be available on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer for those in the UK. Viewers outside of the UK and Ireland though will be able to pick up the new show on Netflix.

Writer Steven Moffat will be joined by wife Sue Vertue too. Sue will be an executive producer and the pair are excited to be working together. They said, “We’re a bit stunned, and very excited, at the acting talent we’re managing to assemble for this show, can’t wait to crawl out of our lockdown bunker and get to work.”

Speaking of the new show Chris Sussman from Netflix spoke about the show’s fantastic cast, but refused to give away any storyline spoilers. Sussman said, “We’re delighted to team up with the BBC on another brilliant series from the ingenious mind of Steven Moffat.

“It’s impossible to say too much about Inside Man without giving away spoilers – so let’s just say the scripts are fiendishly clever, the cast is fantastic and at this point in time nobody but Steven knows how it’s going to end.

“We’re thrilled to continue our fruitful partnership with BBC One, BBC Studios and Hartswood Films and are excited about bringing this series to a global audience.”

