DAVID BOWIE Suit Made By Issey Miyake To Be Auctioned In Exeter



An Issey Miyake designed suit, made for the legendary rock star, David Bowie, will go up for auction with Auction Antiques in Exeter, where it is expected the suit could sell for as much as £10,000 or £15,000.

A spokesman for the auction house said the history of the suit dates back to the famous Blitz Club days in London, owned by Visage frontman, Steve Strange, which was THE club to be seen in at the time, and one night in 1982, Bowie visited the club.

-- Advertisement --



The story is related by Jayce Lewis, who is the present owner of the suit, and a life-long friend of Strange, who died in 2015, and left the suit to his friend, with Lewis telling how Bowie had sat down in a chair in Strange’s office at the club with “such a slump, that the insides of his cigarette fell out on to his suit and burnt the pocket along with a few other areas”.

“He quickly asked his female assistant to go and fetch him his bag or suitcase from the car in order for him to change, which she did”, he added., saying that Bowie then changed into another outfit and left the suit in a heap on the floor. Lewis continued, “Later that night, Steve spotted the suit and took it home to work out what to do with it, where it remained until his estate was sold, along with all of his other possessions”.

Auction Antiques spokesman, Stephen Ferguson, said Lewis’s story was confirmed by the fact that the suit is the exact size to fit David Bowie at that period, with a 28-inch waist, adding, “Unusual items with a famous history are always the best, and as a lifelong Bowie fan, this piece ticks all the boxes, as it will with other Bowie fans.” _______________________________________________________ Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “David Bowie Suit Made By Issey Miyake To Be Auctioned ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.