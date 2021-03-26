COVERED outdoor terraces could soon face the same restrictions imposed on the interiors of bars and restaurants

In a meeting to update the ‘Coordinated response actions for the control of the transmission of COVID-19’ document on Thursday, March 25, the Ministry of Health proposed treating hospitality establishments that have outdoor terraces with three walls and a roof the same as the interior of premises for the purposes of restrictions against coronavirus. If the motion is agreed upon, it will mean that many outdoor terraces will be subject to harsher capacity restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



Essentially, “terraces with three sides and a roof” would “be considered as interior areas of the establishments.” The Ministry has proposed rewording the document to specify that, in the hospitality sector, “outdoor space is understood to be any uncovered space or any space that, being covered, is laterally surrounded by a maximum of two walls.”

As part of the amendment of the decree, the Ministry of Health is also likely to impose an updated ‘traffic light’ system whereby different levels of restrictions will be imposed on autonomous communities depending on their Covid cumulative incidence rate.

The new version of the regulations suggests the “suppression of the service in interior areas of establishments” of the hospitality sector for areas in the ‘high’ category – that is, an incidence rate of more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covered Outdoor Terraces Could Face Same Restrictions As Bar Interiors”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.