Córdoba Residents Evacuated After A Gas Leak In A Building

CÓRDOBA Residents Evacuated Temporarily After A Gas Leak In Their Building



More than fifty residents had to be evicted from a residential building in the early hours of this morning (Friday 26), in Palma del Río, Córdoba, as a precautionary measure after a gas leak was reported in the building.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with the Palma del Río fire brigade, the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police, after receiving several calls at around 1:30am from concerned neighbours reporting a strong smell of gas in the building on Uruguay street

On arrival at the scene, the emergency services took the precaution of evacuating the residents of the building until the source of the gas leak was detected and fixed.

Eventually, the firefighters turned off the gas supply then engineers from the gas supply company attended to the leaking pipe, and pretty soon all the residents were able to return to their apartments, with no injuries occurring, as reported by diariocordoba.com.

