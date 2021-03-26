China Sanctions UK Officials For ‘Maliciously’ Spreading ‘Disinformation’ About Uighur Muslims

China sanctions UK officials and entities for ‘maliciously’ spreading ‘disinformation’ about Uighur Muslims.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against nine people and four entities on Friday for “maliciously” spreading “disinformation” about Xinjiang, where China is accused of human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims.

The sanctions, which take effect immediately, target Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, and Baroness Helena Kennedy, a prominent human rights lawyer, as well as others.

Separately, the Uighur Tribunal and its chair, Sir Geoffrey Nice, the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission (CPHRC), China Research Group, and Essex Court Chambers were impacted by the foreign ministry’s actions.

In a statement, China’s foreign ministry warned the UK to not “go further down the wrong path” or risk facing more retaliatory actions from Beijing’s government. China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and development interests, it said.

All individuals and entities named by China’s Foreign Ministry, as well as their family members, are banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, with Chinese nations and institutions now prohibited from working with them.

One of the groups impacted by the sanctions, the CPHRC, mockingly responded to the announcement of the restrictions, saying it was “honoured to have been sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party regime, in recognition of its tireless work documenting the horrific human rights crisis in China.”

