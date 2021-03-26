CHILDREN’S hospital visits improved by Vitamins for Superheroes initiative at Huercal Overa’s La Inmaculada Hospital, in Spain’s Almeria.

As part of the Vitamins for Superheroes initiative the paediatric unit of the La Inmaculada in Almeria has seen 3D printed IV pole holders created by schoolchildren arrive ready for use.

The 3D printed holders hope to brighten the day of paediatric patients and make them feel like superheroes. The initiative has allowed schoolchildren through Guadalinfo centres in Almeria to increase their digital and technological skills, and help other children feel good.

The Vitamins for Superheroes initiative was undertaken by the Andalucian network of Guadalinfo centres which provide support and public Internet access for many smaller municipalities.

The delegate of the Government of Andalusia in Almeria, Maribel Sánchez Torregrosa, explained how the initiative has involved local towns and said that, “this project aims to make the children’s stay in hospital more enjoyable through an initiative that has had the involvement of several town councils and the CEIP Juan XXIII in Los Gallardos”.

She then went on to thank “all the participants involved in this project that brings hope and colour to a time marked by the suffering caused by the pandemic”.

The general director of the Fernando de los Ríos Consortium, Juan Luis Cruz Navarro, spoke of increasing the technological skills of local children and said that, “we must look to the future of Andalusia through children, promoting their digital skills and the real use of latest generation technologies.

“Guadalinfo centres are the ideal places to inspire and apply these technologies in a practical way. It is exciting to see how 30 children have worked to make others happier during their hospital stay”.

