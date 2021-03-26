AS Carrefour in Spain starts work on assimilating the recent Supersol takeover into its family, it has also announced further price cuts as the competition with other supermarkets intensifies.

Some 1,000 own products have been reduced in price and a further 600 in a mix between own products and national brands have been repriced at 99c.

The supermarket chain has identified the most popular products with customers and has also reduced the amount of sugar, saturated fat and salt added to 380 own brand products.

All of this has been undertaken after involving more than 13,000 consumers in blind testing in order to ensure that the relaunched healthier products pass the ‘taste test’

Alexandre de Palmas, executive director of Carrefour Spain said, “in 2020 we began a strategy to facilitate savings for all families, which will continue during the current year, aware of the importance that price has for the Spanish consumer at the moment.”

