Burberry Becomes First Luxury Brand To Suffer Chinese Backlash Over Sanctions.

British designer Burberry is the first luxury brand to be targeted in China in a backlash against western sanctions imposed over alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

Retailers including H&M and Nike were also boycotted by Chinese shoppers this week after they voiced concerns about cotton sourced from the Chinese region, one of the world’s top cotton producers.

Burberry brand ambassador and actress Zhou Dongyu halted her contract with Burberry on Thursday, with her agency saying the trench coat maker had not “clearly and publicly stated its stance on cotton from Xinjiang,” according to Reuters.

The brand’s trademark beige, black and red plaid was also removed Thursday, March 25, from one of China’s best-performing video games, Tencent-owned Honor of Kings, days after the partnership between Burberry and the game was announced.

Burberry China did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Burberry cotton is sourced from the United States, Australia, Turkey, India and Egypt, according to its website.

In a letter to British lawmakers in November, Burberry said it did not have any operations in Xinjiang or work with any suppliers based there, adding that it did not condone any form of modern slavery among its suppliers, including forced, bonded or involuntary prison labour.

