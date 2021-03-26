Brussels Will Deliver ‘What Spain Needs’ To Ensure Summer Immunisation

BRUSSELS assures that it will deliver ‘what Spain needs’ in terms of Covid vaccinations to ensure summer immunisation

The European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, assured that Brussels will provide to Spain “what it needs” to achieve immunization of 70 per cent of the adult population by the summer. He made this vow while visiting the site of the new Janssen vaccine plant in Barcelona with Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, on Friday, March 26. The Sant Joan Despi plant, operated by pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre, will begin manufacturing the new vaccine in June and will be capable of turning out one million doses a day.

Mr Breton said that they are “working very hard” with vaccine companies and member countries to ensure that the planned deadlines are met. “We have to realise that a single country cannot develop everything necessary for the production of vaccines. We are a continent and we will be able to fight because we are working together,” he stressed.

The Commissioner said that Brussels doesn’t consider the use of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid jab necessary at the moment, since there are already four approved vaccines, with a fifth, Novavax, on the way. He added that they are constantly working to improve the supply from the 52 pharmaceutical companies currently producing the jabs, and that by mid-July some 420 million doses will have been delivered throughout Europe.

Ms Maroto added that 5.5 million doses of the one-shot Janssen vaccine are due to arrive in Spain in April, which will go a long way to accelerating the vaccination process.

“Today is an important day because we see the effort of months of work. This is not improvised, this requires months of work from the administrations, companies and workers so that in a few months from this factory millions of vaccines will come out that will give hope to the Spaniards and to our European compatriots,” Ms Maroto said.

