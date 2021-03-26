Britain’s Youngest Lotto Winner Surviving On Handouts After Blowing £1.8m Jackpot On Clothes, Parties, Friends, Family And Tag-A-Longs.

Britain’s youngest Lotto winner, Callie Rogers, is now living on benefits after blowing her £1.8m (€2.1m) jackpot. At the time of the win, she probably thought that it would last a lifetime – how wrong she was…

In 2003, when she was just 16 years old, she won the Lotto jackpot which made her the youngest ever winner, but after blowing the cash on a lavish lifestyle she now lives solely on social security benefits.

After squandering her winnings she recently appeared in court on Wednesday (March 25) after crashing her Hyundai 4×4 through a farmer’s fence in Crosby, Cumbria and testing positive for cocaine.

The court heard that after veering off the country road last December, the mum-of-four, and Jason Fearon, a man she was dating, quickly fled the scene before being caught by a police officer who happened to be passing the scene of the crash.

Rogers, 33, was pepper-sprayed by officers and refused to take a breathalyser but gave a positive cocaine drug wipe reading.

According to The Sun newspaper, prosecutor Pam Fee told Workington magistrates’ court that after he was arrested by police, Fearon revealed who was driving. She said: “He’s then been led to the police van in which he stated, ‘I told her not to drive’, referring to the female he’d been with.”

Rogers, of Flimby, admitted failing to provide a specimen and was given an electric tag for 11 weeks restricting her movements at night as well as a driving ban for 22 months. She also admitted resisting an officer and was fined £200 (€232)with £100 (€116) compensation to the policeman.

Defending Rogers in court Mr Woolaghan said of Ms Rogers: “She’s in receipt of benefits at the moment – she’s in receipt of Universal Credit for herself and the children.”

He added: “She is going to have to try and manage her life for the period of that disqualification without the benefit of her vehicle and her driving licence.” Ms Rogers previously spoke out about how her jackpot win plunged her into a cycle of despair, with fake pals taking cash off her and a string of failed relationships. It was reported that Rogers spent almost £2 million on clothes, parties, friends, family and tag-a-longs.

