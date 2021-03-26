Bristol Protesters Take To The Streets Again In Large Numbers

BRISTOL Protesters Take To The Streets For Third Time, In Large Numbers



For the third time in seven days, the streets of Bristol are again today (Friday 26) full of protesters, demonstrating against the Government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill, the proposed new legislation which will see the police handed new powers to tackle demonstrations.

The large crowds had initially gathered on College Green before marching into the city, ending up on a street near to Bridewell police station, where a police van was torched on Sunday, where hundreds of demonstrators sat down, separated from the police station by several rows of police officers holding small round shields.

Police were tipped off that a group of six men were spotted wearing knuckledusters in what became a stand-off between officers and protesters less than 100 yards from the police headquarters. Some demonstrators were seen turning up with carrier bags full of booze after police put an alcohol restriction notice on city centre shops banning them from selling alcohol.

Behind the officers, who were standing in approximately three rows, five police vans were visible, as the protesters chanted, “Who do you protect?” and “Justice for Sarah”.

Avon and Somerset Police’s Chief Superintendent Claire Armes said, “Once again, we remind everyone that we’re still in a pandemic which has cost many lives and remains a significant challenge for our colleagues in the NHS. We have all sacrificed so much to stop the spread of this terrible disease and we’re so close to a relaxation of the restrictions, when protest will again be possible”.

She added, “In Avon and Somerset we remain committed to facilitating peaceful protest when it’s safe and lawful to do so, however, gatherings remain a breach of Covid-19 restrictions, and risk increasing the spread of coronavirus. We urge you not to come,” as reported by mirror.co.uk.

